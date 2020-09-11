mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

James Blake Resurfaces With A Cover Of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed"

Dre D.
September 11, 2020 16:50
222 Views
20
1
James Blake / UMG RecordingsJames Blake / UMG Recordings
James Blake / UMG Recordings

Godspeed
James Blake

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The British musician releases a haunting rendition of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed."


There's a reason James Blake is hip hop's secret weapon, with songwriting and production credits for household names like Beyoncé, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and Jay-Z: he is simply unbelievably talented. 

Blake contributed production and songwriting to three songs on Frank Ocean's critically acclaimed Blonde, one which being the contemplative fan favourite "Godspeed." After casually covering the song on Instagram back in January, fans begged for the musician to release a studio version on streaming services.

Blake listened and now the fans are getting exactly what they asked for. "Godspeed" has arrived in its entirety on all streaming services, retaining the stripped-down feel of the original Instagram post. The production is almost non-existent, with piano chords ringing out sporadically that underscore Blake's emotive voice.

The single is Blake's third one-off solo release of the year, following "Are You Even Real?" and April's "You're Too Precious." He has kept busy during lockdown, covering everything from Nirvana's "Come As You Are" to Billie Eilish's "When the Party's Over." He hasn't slowed his output in hip hop either, contributing production to Jay Electronica's A Written Testimony and last month's Flatbush Zombies single "Afterlife." With new music steadily arriving and a collaborative album with Flatbush Zombies in the works, could it be that he's gearing up for something big? 

Listen to "Godspeed" below and let us know what you think. 

James Blake
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  222
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
James Blake Frank Ocean new music tik tok cover
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS James Blake Resurfaces With A Cover Of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject