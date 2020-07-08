James Blake Releases One-Off Single "Are You Even Real"

Love can fuel us to new heights. When in love, one can totally strive artistically, mainly because you've got a new purpose to create. James Blake is well aware of the effects of a full heart, gushing over his girlfriend Jameela Jamil on more than one occasion. Following the release of last year's tremendous Assume Form album, James Blake has officially released a one-off single that one can only assume is dedicated to Jamil.

James Blake is one of the most creative artists making music today, getting his artistry out into the world and relaying his message in a way that only he can. Hip-hop fans love him for his work with Travis Scott, Kanye West, and Frank Ocean. His solo material is stellar, with this track painting a picture of a man in love that would do anything for his partner.

Listen to the new record below.

Quotable Lyrics:

There's no five years

There's no ten years

Only this

Queen of, queen of, queen of queens

There's no knife

'Cause there's no tension

Only this

Ludic dream of dream of dreams