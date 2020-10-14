James Blake Releases New EP "Before"

James Blake announced this week that he would be releasing new music and he stuck true to his promise, dropping the brand new EP Before today.

The project includes four new songs and leans more on the experimental and electronic side. The GRAMMY-winner calls his project an ode to his London club days, showcasing the evolution of his music. The deep, immersive atmosphere created by Blake here is a return to his roots.

The multi-instrumentalist explains that, with this EP, he was able to "finally have confidence to put my own voice on dancefloor rhythms".

In addition to this new EP, James Blake will be returning to perform his first Boiler Room set since 2013 on Friday, October 16.

This follows the release of his Frank Ocean cover, dropping "Godspeed" on streaming services a few weeks ago.

Tracklist:

1. I Keep Calling

2. Before

3. Do You Ever

4. Summer Of Now