James Blake Is Back With "You're Too Precious"

Aron A.
April 25, 2020 12:50
284 Views
10
0
You're Too Precious
James Blake

James Blake returns with some quarantine vibes.


It feels like an eternity since we've last heard from James Blake. The singer-producer released his last project, Assume Form that landed on many year-end lists. The album marked a turn for James Blake, as well. After consistently being boxed in as a sad boy, Assume Form strayed far away from that.

His latest release, "You're Too Precious" is an extension of those sentiments. An essential vibe for these quarantined times, the singer brings the glitchiness of electronic music as he manipulates his vocals into loops over a serene piano progression.

"After a certain amount of time, somebody becomes too precious to lose," James Blake told Beats1 about his new single. “And now you want to protect them in any way you can.”

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Dive into diamonds
Scratched in your smile
No thought too certain

James Blake
James Blake new single new track
