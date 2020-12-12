mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

James Blake Covers Frank Ocean, Billie Eilish, & More On New EP

Alexander Cole
December 12, 2020 11:29
James Blake

James Blake's new "Covers" EP features his unique spin on some incredible songs.


James Blake is a fan-favorite in the music industry as he has crafted his own sound, all while working with some massive hip-hop artists like Travis Scott and Metro Boomin. Throughout quarantine, Blake has been focusing his attention on various cover songs, and now, he is here with a 6-track EP full of those aforementioned covers. Appropriately, the EP is called Covers which lets fans know there is no original material to be had here.

On this EP, Blake covers the likes of Beyonce, Roberta Flack, Frank Ocean, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, and even Joy Division which means there really is something here for everybody. Blake uses his exceptional voice to add his own unique spin to each song and if you're a fan of any of the artists covered here, you can't help but appreciate what Blake is able to pull off.

You can check out Blake's EP, below.

Tracklist:

1. when the party's over
2. Atmosphere
3. Never Dreamed You'd Leave In Summer
4. Godspeed
5. When We're Older
6. The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face

