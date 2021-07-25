James Blake Brings The Melancholic Vibes On New Song "Say What You Will"

James Blake is a master at his craft and whenever he drops new music, it tends to be an experience unlike any other. His melancholic brand of r&b has been praised by fans and his work has allowed him to collaborate with big artists like Travis Scott. It's been a while since he dropped some original music although that is about to change as he recently revealed that his new album Friends That Break Your Heart is on the horizon.

To promote the new album, Blake dropped a single called "Say What You Will" which is accompanied by a fantastic music video starring him and Billie Eilish's brother Finneas. The song has that signature sad Blake feel to it as we get reflections on modern society's desire to be better than our fellow man in every regard. Blake is constantly being upstaged by Finneas in the video, and it's something that he does his best to navigate through, especially considering he is in the music industry.

You can give this new track a listen, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I look okay in the magic hour

In the right light with the right amount of power

And I'm okay with the life of the sunflower

And I'm okay with the life of a meteor shower