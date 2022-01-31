mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

James Blake & Labrinth Connect For "(Pick Me Up) Euphoria"

January 31, 2022 16:31
(Pick Me Up) Euphoria
James Blake Feat. Labrinth

James Blake and Labrinth connect for the "Euphoria" soundtrack.


HBO's Euphoria has finally returned with a second season this year. The Drake-backed series has received critical acclaim and an incredibly dedicated fan base since it debuted in 2019. The second season continues to keep the show's critical and commercial success at a high. Outside of the acting, it's the soundtrack that people have fallen in love with.

The season 2 soundtrack for Euphoria is expected to hit streaming services at the end of the month. Over the past few weeks, the show has slowly unveiled a new song to accompany each episode. This week, James Blake debuted his new single, "(Pick Me Up) Euphoria" ft. the show's composer, Labrinth. The song serves as Blake's first drop of 2022 and his first release since dropping Friends That Break Your Heart.

Quotable Lyrics
When you think it's love
And you're all caught up
Need to escape (Like yesterday)
Am I gonna get in the way
Of sweet relief?
I have packed my bags and I am ready

James Blake
