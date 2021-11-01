Jameis Winston has been having a solid start to the season with New Orleans Saints. With Drew Brees retired, Winston has stepped in as the starting quarterback and while he has been inconsistent at times, there is no doubt that he has made some great plays all while leading the team to some impressive wins.

Unfortunately, Winston suffered an injury to his knee yesterday as the Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what was a pretty amazing upset. In the second quarter, Winston went down awkwardly while being tackled, and he needed quite a bit of help to get off the field. Fans were understandably concerned about his condition, and now, it seems like those concerns were very much valid.

In a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, it was revealed that Winston has a torn ACL, and he even has some damage to his MCL. This means Winston is now out for the rest of the season, which means the Saints will have to use a mix of Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill. With the Saints looking to battle it out for first place in the NFC South, this is the worst thing that could have happened.

This remains a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to provide updates on this situation.