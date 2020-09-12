Jameela Jamil says surviving suicide is "the most extraordinary gift," in an Instagram post in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day.

Erik Voake / Getty Images

“Surviving suicide has been the most extraordinary gift to me in being able to still be here and remind the people I love that sometimes it’s just a particularly overwhelming hour, day, week or month. And that it can and normally will pass, and that with even small incremental changes and reaching out to even just one person for help, life really can get better. Please hang on,” she says in the post.

Jamil spoke about her suicide attempt in a post, last year, saying "This month, six years ago, I tried to take my own life. I’m so lucky that I survived, and went on to use EMDR to treat my severe PTSD.”

“Glad I stuck around in the end. Got to meet my two Favourite lads. #suicidepreventionday," she wrote in another picture of her and boyfriend James Blake. "I have everything I need." Jamil has been in a relationship with Blake since 2015. Despite their love, Jamil says meeting Blake is not the only reason she is happy to be around: "Do not live for another. Live for who you’re going to become and for the fun people you may meet along the way."

Jamil recently starred as Tahani Al-Jamil in NBC's critically acclaimed sitcom, The Good Place.

