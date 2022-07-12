JaMarcus Russell is considered to be one of the biggest draft busts in the history of the NFL. He was picked up by the Oakland Raiders and coming out of LSU, there was a ton of hype surrounding Russell. In the end, he did nothing with the team and the few seasons he actually played in Oakland were plagued by controversy.

Russell floated the idea of making a comeback at one point, although there weren't any teams in the league that wanted to take him seriously. To this day, fans still call him a bust, and Russell addressed this on The Pivot podcast with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. In fact, Russell revealed that he would rather fans call him the biggest bust ever as that's a more definitive title.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

“I’ll say my sh** didn’t turn out how I wanted it to, or not how they expected it to,” Russell said. “But, if you’re going to call me a bust, put the ‘Biggest’ on that. That s*** don’t bother me.”

It's good to see that Russell isn't too bothered by this although we're sure the Raiders organization and fans don't feel the same way. Russell came in with huge expectations and he ultimately left the team in a shambolic state.

