Jamal Murray was downright dominant for the Denver Nuggets coming into their Western Conference Finals matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite their underdog status, many were giving this Nuggets team a chance to win. Unfortunately, they were simply unable to get it down as the Lakers wore them down and eventually won in a quick yet entertaining five-game series.

In Game 5, Murray tried his best to keep the Lakers at bay down the stretch, although they were just too much. Many had noted that Murray looked injured throughout the game, which led to reporters asking him about it. According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Murray was dealing with some discomfort on his foot.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

“I have a big bruise on my foot,” Murray said. “Just hurt me all game. I changed shoes, and that didn’t help. Yeah, I have a bone bruise [as well]. I don’t like to tell everybody what I got. I just like to play through it. I was in pain, but it’s cool. I was out there. I was struggling a little bit today.”

Despite the team's loss, Murray and the Nuggets have nothing to be ashamed of considering just how hard they battled. They came back from 3-1 down in their first two series and that is something to be proud of.