Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets pulled off what many felt was impossible in the NBA playoffs. In both the first and second rounds, the Nuggets came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the series. What made their most recent triumph so impressive, is the fact that they did it against the Los Angeles Clippers, who are a team many felt were good enough to go out and win the NBA championship. Now, they will get to take on the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, which will be their greatest challenge thus far.

Recently, Murray got to sit down with Shams Charania of The Athletic, where he spoke about his postseason with the Nuggets and how the team continues to get better. Murray also got to talk about his idol LeBron James, who he will have to play in the next round. As Murray said, he has a great deal of respect for LeBron, although he certainly won't be taking it easy on him.

Heading into this series, the Nuggets are the underdogs, however, as they've shown time and time again, they can beat any team in the league on any given night.

With the series officially starting tonight, let us know in the comments below who you think is going to come out on top.