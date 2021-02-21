Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray put together a historic stat line, Friday night, dropping 50 points with zero free throw attempts. The jaw-dropping performance came during the team's 120-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.



Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Murry finished shooting 21 of 25 on field-goal attempts, including 8 of 10 from the 3-point range. In just 38 minutes, added six rebounds two assists, and two steals.

"I was just making my shots," he said casually after the game. "It's kind of cool to make history. It's a cool stat."

His 84% shooting percentage ranks second all-time for a 50-point game. Wilt Chamberlain is the only player to top it.

"That's what we live for as players," Murray added of the game, "that atmosphere."

Head coach Mike Malone praised his performance saying, "To do it as efficiently as he did it is really remarkable. That's an incredible stat line."

Murray wasn't alone in his dominance, All-Star center Nikola Jokic added a triple-double to help secure the victory.

Entering the 2020-21 season Murry explained to sports journalist Ashley Brooke that he wanted to be the greatest ever: “I knew I was going to be here, but now my goal is to be the greatest. I wanna be the best player in the world — that is my goal and my dream. I knew I’ve always had the talent, but to actually be here and actually have a chance at it, it gives me a lot of motivation.”

