Jamal Edwards, best known for founding the media platform SBTV, passed away at the young age of 31 on Sunday morning. SBTV helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Dave, Skepta, Wiley, and many more while helping grime music reach a global audience.

SBTV kicked off in 2006 as a YouTube channel, which now boasts over one million subscribers and over a billion total views.

In addition to his contributions to SBTV, Edwards worked as a director, author, DJ, entrepreneur, and designer. In 2014, he was awarded an MBE at the age of 24.

Edward's cause of death has not been confirmed.



Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

After news broke of Edward's passing, tributes on social media began pouring in.

Dave tweeted: “Thank you for everything … words cannot explain.”

Actor Adam Deacon also shared a message in response: "Today I was on set when I found out the tragic news that my good friend Jamal Edwards had passed away and I’m honestly heartbroken. Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I’ve met in this industry. He always gave me time even when no one else would."

He added: "He was an inspiration and what he achieved in life was truly remarkable. Thinking of his friends and family at this devastating time. RIP Jamal Edwards."

