Yesterday was a huge day in the NFL as it was the trade deadline. This means that teams had up until yesterday to make a deal and improve their team before making a postseason push. One of the teams that made headlines yesterday was the New York Jets who were reportedly shopping around Le'Veon Bell. As it turns out, they were also looking to deal the likes of safety Jamal Adams but a deal never came to fruition. In the media, it was made to look like Adams wanted out of New York but based on his Twitter rant, it's clear that general manager Joe Douglas went behind his back.

"At the end of the week last week, I sat down with the GM and Coach Gase and told them I want to be here in New York," Adams wrote. "I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here! Crazy business."

The Jets have seen quite a bit of dysfunction this year and it all started with the hiring of head coach Adam Gase, who has turned out to be a huge disaster. At a record of 1-6, this team has next to no chance at making it to the playoffs and fans are fed up. Their handling of Adams is just yet another sore spot in a disastrous season.