Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams, who was let go by the Green Bay Packers, says that he's treating his old team like an ex-girlfriend after a breakup. The Lions are set to take on the Packers during Monday Night Football, on September 20th.

"It ain’t hard for them to say 'bye," Williams said during a press conference, Thursday. “They let me (go). Y’all act like I left on my own, golly. I didn’t do it. Shoot, if I could have stayed, I could have stayed. If I can’t, they didn’t want me."

He continued: "Like that ex-girlfriend, shoot, I got to go. But I got a rebound, it was the Lions, they picked me up. Now they feeding me good, taking me to dinners. Another man’s trash is another man’s treasure."



Leon Halip / Getty Images

Williams thrived in his Lions debut, last weekend, finishing with 17 touches and 110 yards from scrimmage while splitting snaps with DeAndre Swift.

Since joining the team, Lions coach Dan Campbell has sung Williams' praises.

"He’s exactly what I thought he would be and the vision of what he would be," Campbell recently said. "And that, man, there is true value in that because he was as steady and reliable a guy as you can have. He looked exactly like he did in camp. He ran hard, he was high-energy. He played smart. And he helped move the football for us."

