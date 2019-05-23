This past week, the Michigan Wolverines made former basketball player Juwan Howard their head coach. Of course, Howard was a part of the Fab Five which included players like Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson. Over the last few years, there has been some tension amongst the Fab Five, with Webber opting to not be a part of the 30 for 30 documentary about them.

Today on Get Up, Rose spoke about Howard's hiring and called for the end of the beef that has plagued the Fab Five over the years.

“I’ve just got to acknowledge this on national television — those days are over, not seeing eye to eye. There will not be any disrespect to the program. There will not be any sideshows. There will not be any friction amongst the Fab Five," Rose said. "We’re about to all come together … and make sure we do what we gotta do to put us back on top of the map.”

Rose also explained that he wants to support Howard's career with Michigan and wishes him nothing but the best when it comes to making the program what it once was.

“The one thing we both know, [Howard’s] success turning around the University of Michigan is first and foremost about him and the players he’s going to influence,” Rose said. “Then it’s about us being there to support him. Not being drama. Not being splintered. Not giving any indication of dysfunction.”

It's good to see one of the most outspoken members of the Fab Five taking this stance. We're sure Howard appreciates the kind words.