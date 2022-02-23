LeBron James is currently seeking out his fifth title, however, it's not looking so good as the Los Angeles Lakers are downright dysfunctional right now. They can't seem to get anything going these days, and it's becoming clear that LeBron is wasting his final years in the league with this group. Of course, the Lakers have the talent to turn things around, but for now, that just seems unlikely given everything that has happened.

In the future, LeBron is looking to play with his son Bronny, which could very well happen outside of Los Angeles. With that being said, Jalen Rose of ESPN seems to have the perfect plan for LeBron James.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

"If LeBron really wants to go win a championship, you know what he needs to do? Go to Cleveland and play for the minimum," Rose said. For those who may find this to be a ridiculous claim, it is important to remember that the Cavaliers are currently a top team in the Eastern Conference. They have a talented young core, and with LeBron, they would definitely do some damage. Whether or not LeBron would ever do that, however, remains to be seen.

LeBron definitely has big decisions to make soon, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will always have the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.