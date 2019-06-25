The past few years of NBA basketball have been highlighted by some incredibly talented young players. For instance, Giannis Antetokounmpo won league MVP last night at the age of 24 and will continue to be a star in the league for years to come. To celebrate the young talent that graces the league, Jalen Rose went on ESPN's Get Up! this morning and compiled a list of his top 5 players who are 28 years old and younger. If you were looking for some controversy here, there really isn't any as everyone who made the list is exactly who you would expect.

At number five, Rose put Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets who led his team to the second-best record in the Western Conference this season. From there, Joel Embiid was given the number four spot, while Anthony Davis was placed at number three. Both of these big men are some of the best in the league so it's no surprise to see them here.

Rose then placed Giannis at number two while the most recent NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, was put at number one. Leonard's inclusion on the list might be a surprise to some as his accomplishments make it seem like he is much older than 27 years old. Regardless, Leonard definitely deserves to be the top spot here so we got to hand it to Jalen for making a solid compilation.

Who would you have put on this list? Let us know in the comments.