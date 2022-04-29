Back in December of 2021, it was announced that former NBA star and ESPN personality Jalen Rose would be getting divorced from Molly Qerim, who is the moderator and host of ESPN's First Take. For many years, they were a power couple of sorts at the network, and while they are now separated, the two have continued to have a cordial working relationship. Unfortunately, many fans and bystanders have been floating around rumors that are truly outrageous.

For instance, some believe that Stephen A. Smith has a relationship with Qerim behind the scenes. During an interview with GQ, Rose spoke about this particular rumor, noting that it is utterly preposterous. He also claimed that his split from Qerim was mutual and that there are no lingering issues between the two.

Scott Legato/Getty Images for PGD Global/ Play Golf Designs Inc

“In my personal relationship, it was laughable to me, to see [Molly Querim] and I mutually part ways, be in accord about why we’re parting ways, and still see people speculating on why,” Rose said. “Not only speculating—in particular saying it was because her and Stephen A. Smith had a relationship. And…And, like, unequivocally, I’m not here to speak for what he does in his personal life or what she does in her personal life, I got love for both of them. We still 100. I would just say that for people who thought we parted ways because they have a relationship? Then I got some swampland in Detroit to sell you for top dollar. That is not why we split.”

This is definitely one of those rumors that fans love to latch onto. Whenever Smith and Qerim appear on screen, some will interpret their mannerisms as indicative of a relationship behind the scenes, which is certainly invasive.

At this point, it looks like the rumor can finally be put to rest.

Scott Legato/Getty Images for PGD Global

[Via]