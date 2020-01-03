Zion Williamson has been a hot topic in the NBA over the past few weeks and it's all because of the knee injury that has kept him out of the New Orleans Pelicans lineup. The first overall pick in the NBA Draft has some fans worried about his health and whether or not he'll ever be able to play an 82-game season. Zion has expressed his desire to play and get back onto the court, which is something that can actually happen sooner than later. His injury seems to be progressing and fans are excited.

Former NBA player Jalen Rose is a firm believer that Williamson needs to sit out for the rest of the season. During a recent episode of Jalen & Jacoby, Rose broke down why it's important to keep Williamson off the court in order to ensure his health.

“You see how he running? He look like a 60-year-old man,” Rose said. “He running like me right now and I’ll be 47 in a couple of weeks. You know old he is? He’s 19-years-old, man. Do not, Pelicans, put Zion Williamson out on the floor in January. If he tells you he’s ready to go, you say, ‘Aight big fella, I appreciate that. Practice for two more weeks and we’ll figure it out.’ “

Fans have been waiting for Williamson's debut for a while now. If the team were to wait until next season to start him, there would be plenty of upset fans throughout the NBA. Regardless, it's a decision that must be weighing on the franchise.