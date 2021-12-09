2021 has not been kind to celebrity couples.

Beginning in February, when Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband, Kanye West, it seems like another celebrity couple separates every day. A-Rod and JLo split up in April. Dr. Dre and Nicole Young are fighting one of the uglier prenuptial battles in recent memory. Faith Evans and Stevie J are reportedly on the rocks. Hell, even a young couple like Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who seemed like they were madly in love just months ago, called it quits. And yesterday, it was reported that former-NBA player and current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose filed for divorce from ESPN First Take host, Molly Qerim.

According to TMZ, Rose filed for divorce earlier this year, nearly three years after the couple was wed during a secret ceremony in 2018.

However, where Dr. Dre and Young are duking it out in the courtroom, TMZ reports that both Rose and Qerim reportedly want to remain friends, and in refusing alimony and spousal support, are determined to separate amicably, and in a cordial manner.

Following the news of Rose's filing, the NBA Countdown co-host took to Twitter to explain what happened between he and Qerim.

"After being separated for almost a year, Molly and I have officially decided to go our separate ways," Rose wrote in a screenshot. "We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship moving forward. Please respect our privacy at this time."

Qerim has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

