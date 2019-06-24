Kevin Durant will most likely miss the entirety of the 2019-2020 season with a ruptured Achilles. It's a devastating injury that very few players have been able to fully recover from although considering Durant's talent, there is a good case to be made that he'll bounce back. This injury makes things complicated for KD thanks to the fact that he can become a free agent this Summer. It was believed that he would leave the Golden State Warriors and go somewhere else but with his injury, those theories have been put on the backburner.

Jalen Rose went on ESPN's Get Up! this morning and spoke about Durant's offseason. As Rose explained, he feels as though Durant will go to the New York Knicks as that's where he's wanted to be from the start.

“At the beginning of the [2018-19] season I felt like he was leaving for New York City. I still believe that to be the case,” Rose said. “His injury obviously creates a different type of hiccup in this scenario because of the Golden State Warriors’ ability to offer him five years and [an extra] $50 million and then grant him the opportunity to trade him where he wants to go. The problem is, I don’t know if I give them that level of autonomy. I still believe that he leaves.”

Should Durant go to the Knicks, he will get to play with RJ Barrett who was selected third overall in this year's draft. He would surely be joining a team with plenty of young talent to build a contender with.