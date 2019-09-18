It's been a rough start to the season for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they have a record of 0-2 and the playoffs are looking pretty unlikely right now. In the first game of the season, the team lost quarterback Nick Foles to a shoulder injury and now, pro-bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey has requested to be traded from the team. For now, the Jaguars seem to be acquiescing to his request and are already looking for some viable teams to trade with.

As of right now, the Jaguars are looking for a first-round pick and some extra assets on the side. It seems like they'll be able to get what they want although they're waiting for the perfect deal to come around. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jaguars hope to get a deal done by Friday although nothing will be confirmed prior to Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Ramsey would be a huge addition to any team, particularly those who have a real chance at making the playoffs. He is easily one of the best cornerbacks in the entire league and would help out any secondary he's added to.

