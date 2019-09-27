Jacksonville Jaguars Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey is not with the team as they prepare for their Week 4 matchup in Denver and if he gets his wish, he won't be with the team in any weeks thereafter.

Ramsey, who is currently in Nashville awaiting the birth of his daughter, opened up about is trade request on a recent episode of the Uninterrupted's "17 Weeks" Podcast. The disgruntled corner explains that respect has been lost, and that his trade request still stands.

"I'm not sure if I've played my final game for the Jags yet or not, but my trade request still stands," Ramsey said (H/T NFL.com). "For me, respect is a huge thing. I kind of touched on it a little back in last week's podcast. Once respect is lost for both parties, I think it is time to part ways. "I'm going to continue being a top corner in this league for years to come. The money will come, but money isn't everything. Peace and happiness means a lot more than the money."

Ramsey, 24, requested a trade following Jacksonville's loss to the Houston Texans in Week 2, though he suited up for their Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans. He says he spoke with his teammates before the trade demands were made public, claiming, "there was not one teammate that did not show their support" for him.

In regards to the Week 3 victory in Jacksonville:

"I'll say the emotion really came from the unknowns," Ramsey explained (H/T NFL.com). "Not knowing if that was gonna be the last game with my teammates, not knowing how the fans would interact out there. Would I be getting boos out there? Would I be getting cheers out there? Just not knowing the speculation and all the talk going on and leading up to it, and not knowing how focused my teammates would remain through all the distractions that everyone tried to create."

The Jaguars released a statement regarding Ramsey's absence earlier this week, in which head coach Doug Marrone said Ramsey would return "when he's ready."