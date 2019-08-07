When it comes to the NFL's biggest trash talkers, Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey has to rank at, or near, the top. The former Florida State star has perfected the craft over the years, whether he's jawing at an opposing wide receiver during the game, or calling out nearly every QB in the league before the season even starts.

And when it comes to getting under an opponent's skin, Ramsey has some deviant tactics in his bag. For instance, during a recent appearance on the "Bussin With The Boys" podcast with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, the 24-year old DB revealed how he used to track down an opponent's girlfriend on IG before game days in college.

Says Ramsey, "Say I was playing a big receiver at whatever school, I would look up his instagram and slide in his girlfriend's DMs before the game."

Despite his penchant for talking smack, Ramsey refused to trash any QBs ahead of the upcoming season like he did a year ago. When asked to breakdown the signal callers he'll face this year, Ramsey told ESPN's Adam Schefter in June:

“I’m not going to do this again but, we do play some good QBs this year, of course, but probably the QB I'm most excited for is Nick Foles. [I] don't have to play against him. He is my teammate. He is a great teammate, the few interactions we've had has been great. Great man, great player as well. He has nothing to prove to anybody. He's a Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP. So, I hope he comes out here and he plays free and knows he has the support of everybody."

Ramsey, a two-time Pro Bowler, is set to make $3.6 million in salary this season as part of his original rookie contract. That number will jump to $13.7M in 2020 after the Jags picked up his fifth-year option, but he is still hoping for a more lucrative contract extension, as evidenced by the Adidas-branded Brinks truck that he pulled up to training camp in.