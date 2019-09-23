Jalen Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the league and over the last week, he has had a bit of a falling out with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite playing their Thursday Night Football game, Ramsey had requested a trade just a few days prior and it seemed as though the team was making a concerted effort to find a trade partner. Based on a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it looks as though the Jaguars no longer have an interest in trading him and are planning to keep him on the roster for the entire season.

This is an interesting change of heart and today, things got a lot more interesting. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ramsey contacted the team to tell them he won't be at practice today because he has the flu. The Flu is something that can keep you out for a while which means Ramsey might not even see the field this week.

Based on the fan reaction to this news, there seems to be a conspiracy that he is doing this so the team has no better option than to trade him. After what happened with Antonio Brown in Oakland, it seems like the Jaguars are on high-alert and want to make sure they keep all of the leverage in this situation.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest on Ramsey's situation with the Jags.