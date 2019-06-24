Jacksonville Jaguars Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey won't be trashing any opposing quarterbacks ahead of the 2019 season, like he has done in the past. Prior to the start of last season, Ramsey trashed a number of QBs around the league including Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen, Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck, and Atlanta Falcons signal caller Matt Ryan.

During a recent appearance on Adam Schefter's podcast, Ramsey was asked to breakdown the QBs he'll face this year, but he didn't take the bait.

“I’m not going to do this again but, we do play some good QBs this year, of course, but probably the QB I'm most excited for is Nick Foles. [I] don't have to play against him. He is my teammate. He is a great teammate, the few interactions we've had has been great. Great man, great player as well. He has nothing to prove to anybody. He's a Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP. So, I hope he comes out here and he plays free and knows he has the support of everybody."

After Schefter noted, "That's maturity right there," Ramsey added, "I'm growing, man. It’s year four for me. It’s a different me. A lot of people think they know me, they don't really know me. But hey, that's OK."