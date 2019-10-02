With a record of 2-2, it's hard to believe just how compelling the Jacksonville Jaguars are right now. They might not be the best team in the league but they possess some pretty interesting players who have dominated the headlines throughout the first quarter of the season. For instance, the presence of quarterback Gardner Minshew has been exciting for those looking for a flashy QB to take the league by storm. While Minshew has been positive, the Jaguars have had their fair share of negatives.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey requested a trade after the second game of the season and as of today, he's still on the roster even though it's clear he would rather be somewhere else. It appears as though the Jaguars aren't interested in making a trade and now, Ramsey is dealing with injuries. According to Ian Rapoport, Ramsey is still suffering from back issues and didn't practice today.

Just last week, Ramsey took a leave of absence from the team as he welcomed his second child into the world. Ramsey was back in time to watch his team take on the Denver Broncos which was a game that ended in a win. With Ramsey's back still bothering him, there doesn't seem to be a timetable for his return.

At this point, it's doubtful you'll see him suiting up on Sunday.