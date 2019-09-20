Jalen Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the entire NFL so it's no surprise teams would be extremely interested in trading for him. Just when everyone thought he was securely on the Jacksonville Jaguars, he decided to request a trade after a week two loss to the Houston Texans. Throughout this week, numerous teams have put in trade calls to see if they could strike a deal with the Jaguars. A trade has yet to be made and Ramsey even got to play last night in a win against the Tennessee Titans.

Ramsey was recently interviewed on the 17 Weeks podcast hosted by Nate Burleson. During his appearance, Ramsey gave a detailed explanation as to why he requested a trade and ultimately wanted out of Jacksonville.

“Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out,” Ramsey said. “I said, 'It's time. My time is up here in Jacksonville.' I said, 'I want to ask for a trade.'"

The cornerback also said he stands by his decision and even feels at peace about the whole situation. Ramsey will be feeling even more peaceful if he can get traded this weekend and spend all of next week with a brand new squad.

