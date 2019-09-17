Jalen Ramsey had the football world buzzing last night when it was reported that he had requested a trade out of Jacksonville following a pretty tough loss to the Houston Texans. Ramsey is considered one of the best cornerbacks in the league and there are plenty of teams out there who would want some of his services. As if right now, there is no guarantee that Ramsey will be traded although the Jaguars are looking for some suitors right now.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ramsey spoke to reporters today and was pretty diplomatic about his request. He explained how he doesn't have anything disparaging to say about his franchise and that he just wants to be ready for the team's Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans.

"Right now I'm still a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars," Ramsey stated. "I have nothing bad or negative to say about anyone in the building. I don't want to speak on it or give too much detail. I will let God do his work."

The pro-bowler also went on to say he is the unequivocal best cornerback in the league, despite his struggles over the past season or so.

