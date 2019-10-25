Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey recently went public with his girlfriend, posting a photo of his new lady on his instagram account.

The thing is, Ramsey's former girlfriend, Breanna Tate, is currently pregnant with their second child and Breanna's brother, New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, is furious with the disrespect Ramsey has shown their family.

According to reports, Ramsey broke up with Breanna over the summer and began dating a Las Vegas dancer. In an interview with the New York Post, Golden Tate explained, “I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it."

In response to a tweet about Ramsey's recent actions, Tate replied, "He know he gonna have to see me."

For those wondering, the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams don't face each other this season.

While the baby mama drama unfolds back home, Ramsey and the Rams (4-3) will head to London for a matchup against the winless Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, Tate will get to go up against his former team as the 2-5 New York Giants square off against the Detroit Lions (2-3-1) at Ford Field.