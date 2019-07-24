Half of he teams in the NFL reported to training camp on Wednesday, which included the Jacksonville Jaguars, which included Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey, who will make $3.6 million this year in the fourth season of his rookie contract, made a statement in his arrival with some help from Adidas and comedian HaHa Davis.

The 24-year old popped out of the back of an Adidas-branded Brinks truck which featured "Feel The Boost" branding on it as a nod to Adidas' beloved cushioning foam. The back of the truck was also filled with Boost-branded "money bags."

Prior to Ramsey's grand entrance, HaHa Davis shouted the following from a megaphone:

"Y'all know what time it is. This man's coverage is so good, he finna have his own cell phone service. This man's so good, they finna give him his own jail called 'Jalen County,' because these receivers are on 24-hour lockdown. If you check his pockets, he got eight master locks in his pockets, they on lock down all season."

Check out the footage in the video embedded below.