The NBA is expected to release its 2021-22 season schedule in the coming days, and its safe to say that the Detroit Pistons coaches and players will be circling their game against the Houston Rockets. Or at the very least, the fans of the Motor City will be anyways.

Jalen Green, The Houston Rockets' No. 2 pick in the NBA draft three weeks ago, decided to rip the city of Detroit in a story published Monday by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Green, who wanted to be the #1 pick in the draft, said he didn’t want to go to the city of Detroit, comparing it to the recent G-League bubble he just got out of.

"I wanted to be the No. 1 pick, but as for the location, I didn't want to be in Detroit," Green said. "I felt a lot more comfortable in Houston. It felt like a real homie environment. With Detroit, it felt like I was just going back to the G League bubble, and I just got out of the bubble. That's pretty much what it was.

Arturo Holmes/ Getty Images

"In the (G League) bubble, I didn't really have anything to do but just stay in the gym. I didn't have any time to get away for myself. The only time I had to get away for myself was in my apartment. That's what it felt like in Detroit. I wouldn't be stepping outside in Detroit. There are not many things you can do in Detroit like that. You're going to stay in the gym and then go back to your apartment.”

Jalen Green averaged 20 points in three exhibition games in the NBA Summer League before being sidelines with a minor injury. He'll be ready for the regular season, and so will Detroit.

