Jake Paul is one of the most famous men in boxing right now, which isn't exactly something boxing fans want to hear. Either way, Paul is good at getting himself some massive fights, and after having two matches fall by the wayside, he is excited to get back in the ring and show people that he can go up against some of the best in the entire world.

Recently, Paul revealed his next fight is actually going to be in October and that he is likely going to be an underdog as he wants to challenge himself. Many fans figured he would be going up against an actual boxer this time around, but as it turns out, he has gone back to the retired UFC fighter route.

Warren Little/Getty Images

According to the social media news website Dexerto, Paul is going to face off against Anderson Silva in October. Silva is a legend of the UFC and he has entered the boxing world with great success. For instance, he has gone undefeated in his fights so far, and he would prove to be a tough opponent for Paul, who has mostly faced guys who have never actually won a boxing match in their entire lives.

This announcement might disappoint fans who wanted to see Paul challenge himself just a bit more. He has yet to fight a professional boxer, and it continues to be a blip in his career.

