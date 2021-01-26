Jake Paul has established himself as one of the hottest new kids on the block in the world of boxing. Mike Tyson, and plenty of others, have praised the YouTuber for "resurrecting a dead sport", asserting that Jake is introducing the sport to a new audience that has fully embraced it. Following his knockout win against Nate Robinson, people have been asking when Jake Paul would be fighting again. The boxer revealed a few days ago that, on April 17, he'd be getting back in the ring. However, it was undetermined who he'd be fighting.

According to official sources, Jake Paul has been confirmed to be going up against Ben Askren, UFC fighter.

Facing off against an actual professional fighter, this will be a good test to see if Jake Paul is actually ready for this type of spotlight in the boxing world. The eight-round pro boxing bout will happen on April 17, and it will be the main event of the next Triller Fight Club event. This will be the first boxing match in Askren's career.

"I know Jake Paul is enjoying pretending he is a fighter," said Ben Askren via ESPN. "I think on April 17 he is going to have a rude awakening to what being a fighter is really like. Jake has led a privileged life and doesn't really know what the meaning of being a fighter is. I'm going to put his dreams to an end."



Jake Paul has won his first two fights against YouTuber AnEsonGib and NBA player Nate Robinson, defeating the former via technical knockout and the latter via knockout.

"Ben Askren is a two-time NCAA champion, a world champion in two different global mixed martial arts organizations and has less losses on his record than Conor McGregor," said Paul. "Me, on the other hand, I started boxing two years ago and I'm still going to knock his ass out faster than [Jorge] Masvidal. These MMA guys think because they throw punches they know how to box. The world complained because I knocked out a basketball player and not a real fighter. So now I'm giving the people what they want by taking on a 'real fighter.' After Ben Askren is added to my knockout meme collection, what can anybody say? Thank you to Triller Fight Club for giving me the platform to once again put a man to sleep. April 17, it's lights out for Askren."



Both men are very confident ahead of the fight. Who do you think will win?

