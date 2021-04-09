Back in November, Jake Paul went out and absolutely destroyed former NBA player Nate Robinson in a boxing match. The fight was the precursor to Mike Tyson's big comeback and in many ways, Paul was able to upstage Tyson with his dominant victory. Since that time, Robinson's loss has become a huge meme all over the internet and Triller has been hoping for the hype of that fight to be continued with Paul's next battle against Ben Askren.

In fact, Triller is now capitalizing on the NFT space as they have turned Paul's knockout into an NFT that is being auctioned for $10 million, according to TMZ. This NFT will also come with the final 30 seconds of the Paul vs. Askren fight which could prove to be a massive win for whoever is able to cop this new NFT.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller

Over the last couple of months, NFTs have absolutely dominated the cryptocurrency space although, in many respects, the hype seems to be manufactured. Realistically, anyone can go on YouTube and download the Robinson knockout for free. Meanwhile, some are willing to pay eight figures just to own a glorified MP4 file. Perhaps the most revolutionary part of NFTs isn't the tech behind it, but the fact that you can make money off of them.

Either way, we're sure some rich tech-bro out there will shell out the money for this, much to the delight of Triller.

