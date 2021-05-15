Jake Paul has never been someone who avoids controversy. In fact, it always feels like he is actively seeking it out. A perfect example of this was last week when Paul ended up being punched in the face during a kerfuffle with Floyd Mayweather and his team. Since that time, Paul has even upped his security because he is reportedly scared of what Mayweather might do. There are plenty of other instances of Paul getting himself wrapped up in something, and now, he is being investigated by Puerto Rico.

According to TMZ, Puerto Rico's Department of Natural and Environmental Resources is investigating Paul over a video he posted online which shows him riding around on the beach in a golf cart. While these actions don't seem too crazy, the issue stems from the fact that the beach is protected and was in the midst of the turtle-nesting season. This means Paul could have harmed the wildlife in the area, which is a big no-no.

Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

For now, it remains to be seen what the punishments could be for this offense. Paul has yet to respond to the situation, and we're sure he is doing his own research to see what the next course of action is. The boxer/YouTube star had deleted the video after posting it although it's clear that this did him no favors.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.

[Via]