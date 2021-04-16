Jake Paul has been known to put his foot in his mouth once in a while and that is exactly what he did yesterday while doing press for his upcoming fight against Ben Askren. While speaking on hits to the head, Paul says he has suffered brain trauma over the years and believes he probably has CTE. Of course, this is a very serious disease that can only be detected once you have passed away.

“It’s a dangerous sport,” Paul said. “That’s why when people question my dedication to it, I’m showing up every single day, I’m putting my mental health on the line, my brain is on the line. I’ve gone and gotten brain scans and have early signs of CTE, but I love this sport and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else. … I’m a fighter and people will see that. Whether it’s after Saturday night or a year from now. They will see that I’m a fighter."

Many were taken aback by these claims and now, Jake is coming through with an apology to those he may have offended. With some NFL players taking their own lives due to the disease, Paul realized he was a bit insensitive.

"I wanna retract my comments made about CTE as it relates to me and my medical history. It’s a very serious condition that I should not have misspoken about," Paul said.

Now, Paul will be looking to leave these comments behind him as he faces the toughest test of his boxing career on Saturday night.

