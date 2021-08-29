Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set to face off today in what should be a captivating boxing match. Woodley is entering the boxing world after a career in the UFC, while Jake is looking to climb the ranks of the upper echelon of boxing. This will be Paul's greatest test so far, and if he wins, one would have to assume that he would get to fight a real boxer next.

In the lead-up to this fight, there has been plenty of drama behind the scenes, and fans are curious how that bad blood will play out in the ring. After all, these two are simply trying to sell a fight, however, there does seem to be a bit of hatred in both of their hearts, which will likely lead to a solid duel come fight night.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

For those who want to watch but don't know how, do not fret, as we have the answers. The event is set to begin at 8 PM EST tonight, although the undercards will go first. You will need to buy a Showtime PPV subscription for this match, and it is going to cost $59.99. There are five total fights, including a bout between Tommy Fury and Anthony Taylor.

Let us know if you plan on watching, and also give us your pick to win, in the comments below.

Jason Miller/Getty Images