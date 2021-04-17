Jake Paul has been making waves in the world of boxing as of late and on Saturday, he will face his toughest test yet as he goes up against retired MMA fighter Ben Askren. As it stands, Paul is the slight favorite in the fight but with all of Askren's experience, there seems to be a reasonable chance that he can knock Paul on his back for the first time in his boxing career.

The fight is set to take place at Mercedez Benz stadium in Atlanta and there are going to be some massive music guests. Mt. Westmore, a Super Group with Too $hort, E-40, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube will be performing, as well as Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Major Lazer, Diplo, and even the Black Keys.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As for the fight itself, you will be able to tune into the broadcast as of 9 PM EST through Fite.TV. The event is being put on by Thriller Fight Club, which means you will also hear Snoop doing some commentary alongside names like Pete Davidson. This is an event that contains quite a bit of novelty due to the celebrity component although it should still be a ton of fun.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images