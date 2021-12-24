Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley recently, and now, he wants something bigger for himself. While many are suggesting that he goes up against someone like Tommy Fury, Jake doesn't seem to be down for that anymore. As he recently explained, Fury is no longer a big enough name for him anymore. Instead, he would much rather go up against someone who can provide a bit more weight to a potential card.

In fact, Paul has been very open and honest about who he would like to fight next. While many of those people are from the MMA world, there are still real boxers that Paul would like to conquer. For instance, Jake recently took to Twitter where he offered up the top 5 names that are currently on his boxing bucket list.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The first name on that list is Dana White, which, of course, is simply a joke entry. From there, we have Tyson Fury, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, and Canelo Alvarez. Mike Tyson has thought about fighting Jake's brother Logan, while Mayweather has already fought Logan. Having said that, there is a good chance Paul could secure those fights one day. Canelo and Fury, on the other hand, are much different beasts. They believe they are above Paul, and rightfully so. However, perhaps Paul could fight them both in five years from now when they're on their way out of the sport.

