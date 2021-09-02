Jake Paul is coming out of retirement just one day after announcing that he was stepping away from boxing, on Twitter. The YouTuber-turned-fighter also challenged Tim Tebow to get into the ring.

"Updated status: I’m coming out of retirement," Paul tweeted Tuesday, just over 24 hours after announcing his retirement in a similarly formatted tweet.

Later, he called out former NFL star Tim Tebow" "aye @TimTebow I think it’s time for you to get into boxing ?!"



Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

Paul is currently undefeated in the boxing ring with wins over fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, former NBA star Nate Robinson, former Bellator MMA champion Ben Askren, and most recently, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Woodley was undeniably Paul's toughest opponent yet, and the first he was unable to beat by knockout. He won by split decision (77-75, 75-77, 78-74) after a back and forth contest.

Following the fight, Woodley challenged the social media star to a rematch and even agreed to get an "I love Jake Paul" tattoo as a condition for the fight.

After the win over Woodley, Paul teased more impressive fights in his future: "We’re on the path to a lot bigger fights, I’m salivating too because I’m just getting warmed up."

[Via]