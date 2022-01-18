Jake Paul is one of the biggest trolls in the sports world right now, although he has the results to back a lot of it up. For example, Paul is currently 5-0 in his boxing career, and he is showing no signs of slowing down. Of course, if he gets a solid opponent who gives him some problems, then this could change very fast. After all, Paul has only been boxing for a couple of years at this point, which means a more experienced fighter could do him in with ease.

Despite this, Paul has been adamant about wanting to fight legends like Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican fighter has shown a ton of disdain for Paul and his brother Logan, however, there has been a sense of hope that one day, the two could get in the ring.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

According to boxing reporter Salvador Rodriguez, Alvarez's next fight will be against someone that purists do not like. Of course, this could simply be anyone, however, the immediate thought was that he could very well be going up against Paul.

In form truest to himself, Paul decided to troll fans on Twitter with this news, as he posted three freezing face emojis while quote tweeting the reports about Alvarez. Of course, this is far from an admission that he will fight Canelo, however, one can't help but imagine it.

In the meantime, there are now reports that Paul will fight Mike Tyson later this year, so who really knows what will happen next. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will bring you more updates from the boxing world.