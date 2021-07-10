Jake Paul has been looking to fight Conor McGregor for quite some time now and he will do anything to make the fight happen. Of course, Paul is set to fight Tyron Woodley in just a few weeks from now and many are expecting it to be a fun match. For now, Woodley seems to be the favorite although if Paul has proven anything over the past couple of months, it's that he is a much better boxer than everyone thinks he is.

With Conor McGregor taking on Dustin Poirier tonight at UFC 264, Paul has decided to turn up the antics. According to TMZ, he recently copped a $100K chain from Benny The Jeweler which depicts McGregor on the floor following his knockout against Dustin Poirier from January of this year. Needless to say, Jake is looking to get disrespectful.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"McGregor you better win tonight, otherwise we're not gonna be able to fight, because if you lose your career is over. And, that $50 million offer I gave you won't be on the table anymore," Paul said. This past week, McGregor said he would be open to fighting Jake Paul although for now, it seems clear that he would rather focus on fights within the UFC.

However, if McGregor does, indeed, lose tonight, then we could very well see McGregor pursue other types of fights, as a championship bout would be out of the cards for at least a couple of years.

