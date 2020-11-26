He's known for his outrageous antics just to keep him in the spotlight, so Jake Paul's take on coronavirus isn't surprising. Many social media stars have found themselves in trouble with the law this year as they've hosted mansion parties across the United States. Hundreds, even thousands of guests have attended their clandestine, illegal pandemic get-togethers that have often ended in arrests, fines, or lawsuits. As COVID-19 cases surge across America and beyond, we're entering yet another lockdown phase. That's not something that will stop Jake Paul from living his best potentially super-spreader life because he reportedly believes that the virus is a hoax.



In a bizarre interview with Daily Beat, Jake Paul spoke about how his "medical friends" have told him that masks are ineffective. "People like yourself, or people who go on Twitter and read articles all day, you know, 98 percent of news is fake, so how do we know what’s actually real, and what we’re actually supposed to do?" asked Paul.

"I see people on Twitter complaining and being all upset, and saying this person knows this or that, but no one actually knows what to believe. Medical professionals have also said that masks do absolutely nothing to prevent the spread of coronavirus," he continued. The interviewer told him that wasn't true, and that's when Paul seemed to come unhinged.

"Yes they have. Yes they have. You’re arrogant. You’re very arrogant for saying that they haven’t said that," Paul replied. "I’m referring to dozens and dozens of my medical friends—doctors, people with PhDs—who say masks do absolutely nothing to stop the spread of coronavirus... I’m not here to have a debate with you about it, I’m just telling you what I’ve been told."

He then told the writer that they needed to open their mind "as someone who controls media, and influences a lot of what people read and say and breathe and do." Jake Paul also condemned celebrities for virtue-signaling about the virus while secretly attending no-mask parties.

