Jake Paul has a lot on his plate when it comes to the sports world. In August, he is putting a huge boxing card together that promises to be one for the ages. Plenty of big names will be part of it, and while Jake has yet to announce his opponent, there is a lot of anticipation surrounding who he will face off against in the ring.

As for his personal life, there has been a bit of inner turmoil going on. Just about a month ago, Paul took to Twitter where he revealed that he was single. In fact, a report came out soon after saying that he was simply devastated about his breakup with Julia Rose.

Well, according to TMZ, it seems like Paul's love life is looking up, as he and Rose were spotted in Los Angeles recently at BOA Steakhouse. The two left the restaurant and got in the same car together, which is a pretty good indication that things are going well between the two.

Of course, there is no telling whether or not they are truly back together, however, in a recent interview, Paul admitted that the two have been doing just fine this whole time.









Hopefully for Jake, this isn't going to affect his boxing training which will certainly be ramping up soon.

