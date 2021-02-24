Jake Paul will fight former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren on April 17, but in the meantime, he continues his social media beef with former and current professional fighters. Earlier this month, Jake, along with his brother Logan, went back and forth with Floyd Mayweather on social media, and now he is reigniting his beef with MMA fighters and Dana White.

His latest video features himself mocking some of MMA’s best, as well as the president of UFC, Dana White. Paul posted a video to his Instagram poking fun at his opponent, White, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“MMA Chronicles pt. 2 @thenotoriousmma @khabib_nurmagomedov @danawhite @benaskren @natediaz209 April 17th watch me knock out the @ufc ‘s big bad @benaskren on @triller,” Paul commented.

The former YouTube star-turned boxer is known for his outlandish social media posts to promote his brand. Following his win against Nate Robinson, Logan began to call out fighters like Conor McGregor from all over resulting in backlash from other fighters, Nate Diaz, Michael Bisping, and even Dana White. Back in December, he posted the first part of his “MMA Chronicles” mocking those who disagreed with his call out.

“MMA chronicles part. 1 @natediaz209 @dillondanis @mikebisping @danawhite @thenotoriousmma @benaskren,” Paul added to the post.

Do you think Jake Paul will fare well against a professional fighter or is he in over his head?

Read our recent interview with Jake Paul here.