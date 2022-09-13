Jake Paul is going to be fighting against Anderson Silva on October 29th, and fans are curious as to how this one is going to go down. Silva is a legend when it comes to the MMA world, and in boxing, he has already come through with some impressive performances. Having said that, Jake has a bit more boxing experience, and it is likely that he wins the match.

With that being said, Paul is already thinking about who he is going to fight next. Many want him to go up against a real boxer, but for now, Paul still has MMA fighters on his mind.

Harry How/Getty Images

While speaking to TMZ Sports following his Silva press conference yesterday, Jake revealed that he would love to fight Nate Diaz, who just finished his contract with the UFC. Diaz expressed interest in going into boxing, and fans have been anticipating a Paul vs. Diaz fight for a while. As you can imagine, Jake is very confident that he will win.

"I'll slap the Stockton out of him," Paul said. There is a sizeable weight difference between the two, so it's unclear whether Diaz would really be interested in making it happen.

With the Paul Vs. Silva fight on the horizon, let us know who you think is going to win, in the comments down below.