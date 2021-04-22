Jake Paul has been taking a nice little victory lap following his dominant defeat of Ben Askren at Triller Fight Club. The YouTube influencer has already shut down the possibility of fighting Askren again, claiming that they had a deal set to appear at a wrestling pay-per-view, which he has backed out of. After knocking out the retired UFC fighter in less than a minute, it makes sense that Paul would want to move onto bigger and better opponents.

As he celebrates his big win from the weekend, Jake Paul was a guest on his brother Logan's Impaulsive podcast, where he bragged about all of the people that have been congratulating him on the fight. According to Jake, even Drake reached out to show love after his knockout victory.



Al Bello/Getty Images

"Drake DMed me last night," revealed the undefeated fighter. "[It was] one of the best moments of my life. He says, 'You're a demon crow, wow. How much you make for a one-minute set tonight?'"

If you're not up on your latest Toronto slang, "crow" is basically just like saying "bro." It derives from "crodie," which is another popular Toronto term.

Drake is always up on who's hot in the sporting world, so it shouldn't be surprising that he extended his congratulatory messages to Jake Paul. Who do you think he'll fight next?